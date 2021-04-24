Cheers: To Monroe County and City of Key West, which will be working together to improve the roadway and drainage issues along 1st and Bertha streets. For those who travel those roads on a daily basis, as well as a majority of the tourists taking that route after arriving at Key West International Airport, it’s a project that’s long overdue.
Jeers: To the Florida Senate, which passed SB 426 — the seaport preemption bill — on Thursday. While the corresponding House bill, HB 267, is still on the chamber floor, the possibility of a final bill arriving on the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis should raise the ire of every Key West resident who voted in November for the three cruise ship referendums.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Commission for taking its time and studying whether to take over the troubled and failing senior facility in Key West. While this may happen, we applaud the board for being methodical for such an expensive decision. But, also ...
Jeers: To the Monroe County Commission for giving an across-the-board increase to the three county trash haulers without any written backup and with the current 10-year contract still in place. And if costs go down after COVID, will the trash haulers be volunteering a rate reduction?
Cheers: To Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, whose continued push for a permanent traffic light at the northern intersection of College Road and U.S. 1 has resulted in the Florida Department of Transportation agreeing to place a light there. Given the traffic issues at the southern intersection, the new light should make traveling the highway easier, especially during the early morning commute into Key West.
Jeers: To the continued pollution — specifically plastics — left in the waterways and bays of the Florida Keys. A recent study of microplankton not so surprisingly revealed high levels of microplastics, mainly polystyrene, in the northeastern part of Florida Bay. The levels could prove deadly to sea life such as baleen whales, sponges and corals.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard, which faced another busy week patrolling the waters of the Florida Keys. From migrant interdictions to water rescues and offloading more than $9 million worth of drugs. Coast Guard Sector Key West, headed by Capt. Adam Chamie, works hard to protect our waters and our residents.
Jeers: To the proliferation of phone scams seeking to separate the residents of the Florida Keys from their hard-earned dollars. It seems the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office produces warnings every month after receiving reports of thieves using the popular ploy of a family member being in trouble, which brings the request for money. If you’re unsure a relative needs assistance, check with that relative first.
— The Citizen