Cheers: To the withdrawal of the permit application to develop seven oil drilling pads in the Everglades. While we were surprised last year that this was even possible, we are glad to hear the project is dead. For now.
Jeers: To the ongoing dispute between the state Department of Economic Opportunity and the City of Marathon over the city’s building permit review process. If it isn’t resolved quickly, the cost to construction companies, and more importantly, their employees, could become too much to bear.
Cheers: To Paul Menta, for his oversight of Key West’s 200th anniversary. He, and many others, did a great job at the event itself and feedback from the community has been very positive.
Jeers: To continued abuse of vacation rentals by owners who don’t have a transient rental medallion. The process is in place for a reason, and visitors to Key West are feeling the effects of those owners who are skirting the law — as well as the city’s coffers.
Cheers: To Mote Marine, as it continues to help rebuild the Florida Keys’ coral crop by building a new land-based coral nursery in Key Largo. Reef restoration is an important part of the future of the Keys, and Mote is making strides in achieving that goal.
Jeers: To the state Legislature, which neglected to provide any funding for the Florida Keys Area Health Education Center. The program has received funding for the past eight years, and no reason has been given as to why the funding was not available this year. The program provides medical and dental care for many Monroe County children.