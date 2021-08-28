Cheers: To the State of Florida for its long overdue progress in removing the old, crumbling roadbed along the new Tamiami Trail bridge. Real progress on Everglades restoration has been a goal for decades, and we cheer the progress being made and look forward to more progress in restoring the historic water flow to Florida Bay.
Jeers: To the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and throughout Florida. Yes, we “jeered” this last week — and the week before, and the week before that — because the solution is so simple: Get vaccinated. The FDA gave approval this week to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccination, and the CDC is expected to recommend booster shots in the near future. Like the old Nike commercial said, “Just Do It.”
Cheers: To Venice, Italy set to implement a tourist fee for those visitors over 6 years of age, not staying in hotels and of course, not residents. They have already implemented laws moving cruise ships away from downtown Venice and note how the water in canals is clearing and fish are reappearing. In short, Venetians are moving to reclaim their hometown.
Jeers: To the blood-sucking Aedes scapularis, the latest disease-carrying mosquito to be found in Monroe County. The pest brings the potential threat of yellow fever, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, dog heartworm and other diseases that can wreak havoc on humans or other animals, and scientists say the presence of this and other less-studied mosquitoes in the state points to a troubling gap in knowledge for devising effective control strategies.
Cheers: To the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, as staff continues to take in sickly and injured marine mammals and returns them to good health — and to their ocean home. Staff recently released the rehabilitated Trapper, a juvenile green sea turtle, at Higgs Beach. A bonus “cheer” to local captain Stan Miles, who originally rescued the injured turtle earlier this year.
Jeers: To the woman whose “unruly” behavior on a flight from Key West to Charlotte, North Carolina resulted in $17,000 in fines. This was part of more than $500,000 work of fines against 34 problematic passengers nationwide announced by the Federal Aviation Administration. With limited space and maneuverability on an airplane, bad behavior affects everyone and shouldn’t be tolerated.
Cheers: To the new cruise line Virgin Voyages for deciding to eliminate Key West as a port of call. The cruise line was quoted as saying it did so in a “desire to respect locals’ decision.” Since Virgin is sailing the newest, cleanest, most high-end cruise ships in the industry, we hope this won’t be a case of “being careful what you wish for.”
— The Citizen