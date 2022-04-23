Cheers: To the full-force return of the Conch Republic Independence Celebration, which is celebrating its 40th year. Marking the secession of the Southernmost City, the event had faltered during the past few years but organizers have brought it back with water cannons blazing.
Jeers: To the Monroe County Commission for approving an amendment to the Waste Management contract allowing them to bring trash into Monroe County for storage, only to then be trucked out of the county on even larger trucks. While we’re sure this makes things more efficient for Waste Managment, don’t we already have a huge traffic issue?
Cheers: To reports that U.S. and Cuban officials are meeting in Washington to discuss the ever-growing issues of migrants traveling across the Florida Straits to reach Florida shores. With numerous landings, and increasing fatalities, action on this front is needed — quickly.
Jeers: To those who continue to ignore the rules and regulations regarding undersized fish. Every week someone is being cited for breaking the rule for various species, despite the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission providing ample opportunity for education.
Cheers: To efforts being made throughout the Florida Keys to clean up trash and litter on both land and sea. As Earth Day marks its 42nd year, it’s somewhat disheartening to see the amount of trash being brought in by concerned citizens.
Jeers: To the never-ending roadwork — and torn-up roadways — throughout the island city. While it’s hard enough in a car or truck, it’s excruciatingly painful on a bicycle — the preferred mode of transportation for many.