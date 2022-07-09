Jeers: To Keys Energy Services for spending thousands of dollars a year on advertising, but not using any of that money to warn customers of impending power bill increases. Why do our utilities spend so much on advertising, anyway? It’s not like we have a choice.
Cheers: To KeysREP, the group trying to gather enough signatures to change the way Monroe County Commissioners are elected. While they ran out of time for this election cycle, we give them credit for all their efforts.
Jeers: To the despicable Miami couple who kidnapped a dog in Marathon and demanded $1,000 ransom from its owners. Are you that desperate to be a criminal?
Cheers: To the work of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives and Miami-Police for the arrest of the couple and the return of the dog to its owners.
Jeers: To those who allow their trash and discarded materials to endanger the lives of the Key deer and ruin our ecosystem, as evidenced by the buck with a pipe coupling stuck on its right foot since April. According to officials, he is one of three Key deer currently entangled in debris. Pick up after yourself and save a deer.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys Community Land Trust and the development group Rural Neighborhoods, as they begin a 31-unit affordable housing project on Big Pine Key. Every little bit helps our community.