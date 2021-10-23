Cheers: To Key West’s fire rescue team, which quickly and effectively transferred an ill cruise ship passenger from the vessel to the hospital for medical treatment. The stop was medically necessary, and all indications are the man will survive. Good job, crew.
Jeers: To those who continue to ignore the HAWK crosswalks lining North Roosevelt Boulevard, including pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. The highly efficient system provides protection for all, yet some still choose to take the more dangerous route.
Cheers: To the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority on closing on the loans allowing them to move forward with the 103 units of truly affordable housing on College Road. This project has taken an excruciatingly long time, but we are glad to see it finally moving forward.
Jeers: To the massive development plan for South Miami-Dade County, which would have definitive environmental effect on the Florida Keys. But a cheer to the Monroe County Commission for opposing it.
Cheers: To entrepreneur Casey Arnold on the release of his Key West-themed Monopoly Game. Great ideas like this help remind us of what a wonderful place we live. We especially love the mini Kermit the Key Lime Guy board piece. Good luck, Casey.
Jeers: To the continued influx of Cuban migrants to the Keys. Already this month, more than 100 have attempted the dangerous trek, only to be returned to the island nation. There has to be a better way.
Cheers: To the parties on both sides of the cruise ship referendums issue for agreeing to sit down for mediation. While a solution certainly isn’t guaranteed, this shows good faith from both sides. It is important for everyone watching to understand the stakes involved in this endeavor.