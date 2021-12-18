Cheers: To all the wonderful charity organizations working to make the Christmas season better for others. From toy drives to food donations, the community thanks you.
Cheers: To the Key West City Commission for finally getting on track to build housing on the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village, which has sat unused for 20 years after being given to the city by the U.S. Navy.
Cheers: To trash collectors, landscapers and others who do the cleanup work for us and whose workload increases over the holidays. Slipping a little spending money to these hard workers in December is deeply appreciated.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, which solved its third cold case of the year, a rape case from 1987. Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the resolution gave “the victim some closure in this awful case.”
Cheers: To the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, which not only cares for turtles in the Florida Keys, but also took in 20 rare Kemp’s ridley turtles from the frigid waters of Cape Cod Bay, in collaboration with “Turtles Fly Too.”
Cheers: To the Presents in Paradise program, which provides holiday presents for those less fortunate in the Florida Keys. Nearly two decades after forming, the group continues to bring smiles to the faces of children throughout the Keys.
Cheers: To Key West’s Historic Seaport, where the Holiday Parade of Lights delights residents and visitors alike throughout the holiday season. Shine on!