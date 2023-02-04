Cheers: To the push by area fishing guides associations to have a tarpon fishing tournament organizer “indefinitely postpone” events slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota. The effort to protect the South Florida tarpon population is necessary, and it appears it has been successful.
Jeers: To the Key West City Manager selection committee for not following the guidelines given when ranking candidates. By not following the guidelines, some members effectively gamed the system, pushing their choice to the top. The Key West City Commission then had to step in and expand the list of finalists, effectively negating much of the process. What a waste of everyone’s time.
Cheers: To the Tallahassee lawmakers pushing for tougher laws on those drivers who like to camp out in the passing lane. If you’re not passing, then get in the right lane!
Jeers: To the increase in violent crimes throughout the Florida Keys. It seems the more people we have on our tiny chain of islands, the more violent crimes become as, for instance, the three suspects in an attack on an intellectually disabled man on Stock Island. Two of the three suspects were from the mainland.
Cheers: To Monroe County School District’s Teacher of the Year Neda Jackson, a math teacher at Key West High School. She was selected for the honor not only because of her commitment to students, but also because of her contributions to the community.
Jeers: To the lime swallowtail butterfly, which has become an invasive species in the Lower Keys, where numerous larvae have been discovered. With all that’s been going here and across the world, do we need another problem on our plates?