Cheers: To Fat Albert the balloon, which, high above Sugarloaf, has welcomed drivers to Key West for at least a generation. All-seeing, all-knowing but never sharing, he represents the enigmatic and “classified” part of the Keys. Long may he soar!
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who helped rescue “Pawcifer Lucky,” a kitten discovered inside a wheel well of a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies had a tough time getting to the terrified kitten, having to remove a tire to reach the frightened feline. The kitten is resting comfortably at the Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Marathon.
Jeers: To those who choose to ignore the facts and have begun hoarding gasoline, drying up the supply available in Key West — the last stop on a long road. Monroe County issued a news release saying there was no need for panic buying, explaining the eastern Florida Panhandle is the only geographical area of Florida primarily serviced by the Colonial Pipeline, which was a victim of a cyberattack, and that fuel deliveries continue as scheduled throughout the county.
Cheers: To the churches throughout the Keys that have quietly and carefully reopened for worship services, weddings and funerals. Ribbons on pews demarcate social distancing as needed, masks are required and safety adjustments made to communion and children’s sermons. A true sense of thanksgiving and renewal pervades all who come. Some have given the impression of the Keys as solely a hedonistic playground. Happily, there are many churchgoers throughout the Keys whose diversity and good programs uplift us all in many ways.
Cheers: To those students of The College of the Florida Keys who were able to participate in an outdoor spring graduation ceremony for the first time since 2019. The event was held on the college’s Key West campus, practicing social distancing while providing graduates the opportunity to make that short but proud journey to the stage to collect their hard-earned diplomas. And a bonus cheer to the president for recognizing the extraordinary work of the CFK nursing students, volunteers and leaders during the pandemic.
Jeers: To the current rash of violence going through some of our Keys schools. From alleged racist remarks and actions, to student-on-student attacks and gun-toting students causing lockdowns, it seems more can and should be done to provide help for the perpetrators.
Cheers: To the Monroe County School District and Superintendent Theresa Axford for quickly providing assistance to students and staff who have been exposed to the aforementioned violent incidents.
Cheers: To swimmer Bill Welzien, who continues his treks around the island; he recently completed his 121st and 122nd journey around the 12.5-mile course. And he’s preparing for his 123rd partaking of the challenge, likely scheduled for June 29, during the island’s 45th Swim Around the Island event.
