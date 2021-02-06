Jeers: To Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s Board of Governors, who last week approved a pair of rate recommendations the company stated were designed to make Citizens’ rates more competitive with private insurance company policies. While aiming to slow the flow of policyholders returning to Florida’s insurer of last resort, the proposed increases could damage the Keys economy, making housing less affordable and putting additional strain on the area’s working class.
Cheers: To The College of the Florida Keys, for taking a lead role in providing COVID-19 vaccinations for area residents, when the vaccines become available. CFK has partnered with the Florida Department of Health to be a mass vaccination site, with shots being administered by 38 of the college’s nursing students and seven college employees. The college will also provided ultra-cold vaccine storage, as well as designated areas on the Key West campus for the public to safely distance to complete paperwork, receive the vaccine and follow the best practice of waiting 15 minutes following the vaccination. The cooperation among the major entities in the Keys makes this an effective collaboration.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on its recent report that the county’s crime rate was down in 2020. The report noted that Monroe County has reported a 51% decrease in overall crime since 2015, and the work of Sheriff’s Office personnel can be attributed to the decrease as the solve-rate of crimes has improved steadily. In 2012, the clearance rate was 24.4%; by 2020, that rate had increased to 46.6%, which is more than 80% higher than the state average of 25.3%.
Jeers: To those motorists who continue to view U.S. 1 as a high-speed challenge of their driving skills. In the past few weeks, two high-speed motorcycle chases and a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV resulted in the deaths of three people. This isn’t a video game; lives hang in the balance when traveling our singular artery in and out of the Florida Keys. Enjoy the view, but proceed with caution.
Cheers: To Wesley House Family Services’ fund-raising efforts, in lieu of its annual Valentine’s Gala, that places hearts throughout the city. While many non-profit organizations have had to find other ways to raise funds, Wesley House’s creative approach brings a bit of joy and happiness to those coming across the hearts.
Cheers: To the Schooner Western Union Preservation Society, for its Quixotic efforts to save the state flagship. Let’s hope they can find a way to prevent the majestic ship from becoming yet another COVID-19 victim. And, a bonus cheer to the owners of Robbies Marina for providing free space for the schooner while those seeking to preserve it try to find a path forward. Without free storage, the quest to save her would already have ended.
Jeers: To the continuing problems at the Crystal Health & Rehabilitation Center in Plantation Key, which recently received a report of multiple deficiencies from the state Agency for Health Care Administration following an unannounced re-licensure and compliancy survey. The agency found that Crystal Health failed to provide proper dietary services, a safe, clean, homelike environment, a residential phone system and infection protection, among other issues. Our communities’ most vulnerable deserve to be treated with care, compassion and trust.
Cheers: To Tropic Cinema, for bringing the world-famous Sundance Film Festival to Key West. In response to COVID-19, Sundance screened its 2021 film catalog in influential art houses around the United States. The Tropic presented world premier films and filmmaker dialogues — many to sold-out houses. The Tropic proves once again that cinema and film lovers are alive and well in Key West.
— The Citizen