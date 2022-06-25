Cheers: To The College of the Florida Keys, which recently received a reaffirmation of accreditation from the the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. This action was approved with “no recommendations” by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees, an extraordinary outcome that denotes the college’s high standards and levels of compliance with accreditation and federal requirements.
Jeers: To those local staffing companies facilitating illegal workers in our community. Owners of the companies should receive the absolute maximum penalty, while employers should also be penalized, as in most cases they are well aware of the immigration status of those being hired.
Cheers: To all local individuals who are running for elected office. There are some uncontested spots in the upcoming election, and other seats have multiple aspirants or challengers. Given the overall exposure and sometimes the unwarranted, negative allegations hurled at candidates, the individuals who are courageous to submit themselves to our democratic processes should be commended.
Jeers: To Keys Energy Services for short notice and heavy-handedness in the most recent dramatic increase of electric bills. Important to note that the three Keys Energy board members were all re-elected last Friday without opposition.
Cheers: To Key West High graduate Jenkavia Harper, who set a personal record of 40.32 meters in the javelin and earned All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals, held recently in Philadelphia, while also earning a full-ride college scholarship to Keiser University. Good luck on your new goal of throwing for Team USA.
Jeers: To Monroe County for approving yet another increase in fees paid to waste haulers. Why bother having a contract if one party can repeatedly ask for and be granted price increases in the middle of the contract term? What other entity is allowed to do this?