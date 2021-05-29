Cheers: To the now gloriously blooming Royal Poinciana trees trying to remind us when they dominated our canopy in past years to the point airline pilots called them out when landing here. Sadly, we have allowed a majority of them to be cut down in recent years. Various excuses are offered, but the real reason is they drop blossoms and are messy. The Tree Commission should stiffen its resolve to enable more of these trees to be planted, and we hope homeowners will join the effort toward beautifying what is really spring in Key West.
Cheers: To Florida Department of Transportation for the massive landscaping project underway along the Stock Island portion of U.S. 1. Future cheers for the number of Royal Poincianas being planted.
Cheers: To Monroe County residents and firefighters from various South Florida fire, law enforcement and emergency responder agencies who came out in large numbers to offer support for the family of Herve Thomas, the Monroe County firefighter who recently died while he was on duty.
Jeers: To the motorists who operate their vehicles in reckless and dangerous ways while putting the lives of unsuspecting civilians at risk, creating traffic backups and taxing the resources of local law enforcement.
Cheers: To the recent high school graduates who persisted through a difficult pandemic, confusing health guidelines and uncertainties to earn their high school diplomas. Congratulations and much success as you chart a course into the future.
Cheers: To the College of the Florida Keys on its receipt of the designation as a Center of Excellence for domestic maritime workforce education and training. The designation bestowed by MARAD recognizes CFK and only 26 other entities with this special recognition. CFK is one of two organizations and the only college in Florida with the designation.
Cheers: To Arana and Randall Glass of Islamorada, who are spreading the joy of living in the Florida Keys with their “Finders Keepers” project, where they are placing and hiding brightly painted coconuts throughout the island chain (and the mainland), posting images to social media and asking those who find the coconuts to post a photo with the coconut. And, the lucky “finder” becomes the “keeper” of the coconut.
Jeers: To the City of Key West for causing yet another delay at the affordable housing project on Stock Island by not completely removing the contaminated soil, which they knew existed at the time of the original excavation. Stopping at the property line with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority did not make economic sense, particularly because there appears to be only a couple of truckloads of polluted soil, which would have been a lot less expensive to remove at the time — and considering the city owns both of the properties.
— The Citizen