Cheers: To new SOS Foundation Executive Director Emily Nixon. From her start as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer to today, she is the perfect choice to succeed SOS founder Tom Callahan. Emily starts early and works late, gracious to all as she goes.
Jeers: To the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for proposing senior staff and board members receive health care for life, including their spouses. We’re not which is worse, that the item was placed on the consent agenda (but ultimately withdrawn) or that no one seems to know who requested it in the first place.
Cheers: To Key West High students Nina Bowen and James Bozeman, who took part in the recent Southeast Florida Regional Compact on Climate Change. It’s time the voices of youth activists are given a central platform, and this pair shone in their moments.
Jeers: To the City of Key West’s first draft of it long-awaited cruise ship ordinance. While not taking a side in the debate, we’re still shaking our heads at the current proposal, which does little to find common ground or address the concerns raised in the voter-approved referendums. And, just wait for the legal bill ...
Cheers: To the Coral Shores girls basketball team, the only Monroe County winter sports team — girls and boys — to garner a spot in the state tournament. The Lady ’Canes lost Thursday to Westminster Academy, the state’s No. 4 team.
Jeers: To Key West law enforcement for ignoring the increasing number of vehicles with sleeping occupants along South Roosevelt Boulevard. They are flagrantly breaking the law, and the situation is becoming dangerous with heavy airport traffic throughout the area.