Cheers: To local law enforcement for the recent arrests of multiple drug dealers on Key West Housing Authority properties. There needs to be a zero tolerance for illegal on the city’s grounds. We hope these suspects, if convicted, are banned from the properties for life.
Jeers: To the City of Key West for once again neglecting the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park at the end of White Street, and for parking dilapidated city vehicles at the property for months at time. The park could be a shining jewel, what a shame.
Cheers: To Fisherman’s Hospital on the opening of its new facility in Marathon. Residents will no longer have to endure the makeshift temporary facilities that have been in use since Hurricane Irma. Instead, they will be treated to state-of-the-art medical technology at the nation’s first rural hospital constructed in many years.
Jeers: To the three individuals who caught, then killed, a giant tarpon in Key Largo recently. Foolishly and selfishly, they posted a picture of themselves on social media, so hopefully justice will be swift.
Cheers: To the many entities throughout the Keys providing summer camp opportunities for school-aged children once again. COVID-19 and its impact forced many operators to shut down their operations, and it negatively affected working families and the children. It is great to hear the happy sounds of kids playing and to see them engaged in other creative and learning activities during our summer months, once again.
Jeers: To what appears to be a steady stream of illegal drugs that wash ashore in the vicinity of the Florida Keys. Thankfully, our residents who encounter the illegal substances appropriately contact law enforcement agencies that effectively deal with the disposal.
Cheers: To the high level of medical attention and care available to Keys residents. From the ambulance ride to the fast transition at Lower Keys Hospital to a helicopter for transport to the Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, as well as the well-trained professionals who help facilitate evaluation and resolution, residents can appreciate the well-coordinated medical care available to us on our remote island.
— The Citizen