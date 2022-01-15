Cheers: To the reopening of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, although over-budget but ahead of schedule. The structure is truly one of the jewels of the Florida Keys.
Jeers: To reckless and destructive tourists who have no respect for our city or our most beloved monument, the Southernmost Point buoy — especially when they don’t tip service industry workers!
Cheers: To the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for providing funding to help the county removal numerous derelict vessels. It’s a growing problem in the Keys, with deep environmental, safety and financial concerns.
Jeers: To the upcoming closure of Kmart in Key Plaza. While falling in quality and stock recently, it was one of the last remaining big-box retailers in the Keys, leaving many residents to depend on online ordering and delivery of goods.
Cheers: To the Wounded Warrior Project, which spearheaded the recent Soldier Ride throughout the Florida Keys. Giving our veterans these opportunities is a wonderful gift not only to the veterans, but also to the communities involved.
Jeers: To the ongoing workforce issues that plague the Keys, leading to situations such as The College of Florida Keys not being able to find enough contractors to help train apprenticeships through the school.