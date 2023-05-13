Cheers: To the progress being made in establishing new anchoring rules throughout the Keys. The derelict boat issue is out of control, and one needs only to look out across almost any waterway for proof. Hopefully these new rules will help improve this ever worsening dilemma.
Cheers: To the close of another successful Key West Songwriters Festival. The festival has solidified Key West’s place as a music destination.
Cheers: To the Key West City Commission for officially recognizing the great work done by the Key West Wildlife Center. These wonderful people are out there 24/7 rescuing and rehabilitating our feathered friends.
Jeers: To the FKAA for its decision to implement a rolling lane closure in the Upper Keys, during the daytime, for at least the next year. Closing one lane at a time is bound to make the already horrible traffic issues on U.S. 1 into total stoppages for miles. There has got to be a better way.
Cheers: To our state legislators and local representatives for their work in Tallahassee this year. Assuming the governor doesn’t veto any of the measures, they will be bringing a lot of funding for much-needed projects into the Keys.
Jeers: For the state’s continued preemption of local governments’ abilities to set rules and regulations based on conditions in respective counties. The constant overreach by state government has become a nuisance at the least, and a possible harbinger of lost freedoms.
Cheers: To the spring class of 2023 at The College of the Florida Keys upon graduation. According to school officials, it was one of the largest classes to graduate from the college, which now offers four-year degrees.