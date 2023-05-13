Cheers: To the progress being made in establishing new anchoring rules throughout the Keys. The derelict boat issue is out of control, and one needs only to look out across almost any waterway for proof. Hopefully these new rules will help improve this ever worsening dilemma.

Cheers: To the close of another successful Key West Songwriters Festival. The festival has solidified Key West’s place as a music destination.

