Cheers: To the City of Key West and Monroe County for working out a deal to keep the Poinciana Assisted Care facility open. The agreement, as drafted, also finds efficiencies in other areas. Let’s hope this signals the end of troubles for this endeavor.
Jeers: To Commissioner Jimmy Weekly for yet two more proclamations intended to poke Tallahassee in the eye. While admitting the items would have no effect, they were passed anyway. Unfortunately, there is an effect, and it is to irritate those in our state’s Capitol, the very legislators we pay lobbyists to try and persuade. Our city leaders need to learn about picking battles.
Cheers: To Ocean Leto for her Girl Scouts’ Gold Award in Key West aimed at “reducing air pollution while promoting biodiversity of our natural heritage through saving native and endangered plant life” in the Florida Keys. According to the Girl Scouts, the Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award that Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors can earn.
Jeers: To the rental business along U.S. 1 on Stock Island that consistently uses the recently landscaped, no parking zone in front of their business as their own private parking lot.
Cheers: To the Skunk Ape! With all the serous and often depressing news today, it’s nice to get off the beaten track a bit and smile.
Jeers: To the increase in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, and the state. There’s a clear path to avoid continued infections, as well as the number of deaths from the Delta variant.
Cheers: To the Hemingway look-alikes in town this weekend, having fun and supporting local charities. The annual events were canceled last year because of COVID-19, but the participants who are all very mature and well-intentioned continue to be a major part of the Key West tradition that has been supporting nursing scholarships at The College of the Florida Keys for 35 years.