Cheers: To the return of the magnificent fireworks display on the Fourth of July at Higgs Beach. After being canceled last year because of COVD-19 precautions, it was a pleasure to be able to watch the show in person, as well as being able to take in the celebration from almost any location on the island.
Jeers: To Tropical Storm Elsa, whose driving rains and near-hurricane force winds made a mess of Key West. However, we’re glad to have been spared a direct hit, as the storm shifted late to the west, and most residents used this as a test run for the remainder of the season, so there was a silver lining.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard, whose members continue to be busy this summer with rescues at sea. The latest occurred Tuesday, during Tropical Storm Elsa’s march over Cuba, into the Florida Straits and over Key West on its way up the state’s west coast, as 13 Cuban nationals were saved; however, nine others are presumed lost at sea.
Jeers: To the reckless visitors to our chain of islands, such as the Homestead, Florida, man who was arrested twice recently for stealing cars, first in the Upper Keys and then in Key West, fleeing law enforcement and endangering others in the process. And then there’s the New York man who posed as an officer, with a loaded Glock tucked into his waistband. While we welcome visitors to our island paradise, it would be appreciated if they left their lawlessness at home.
Cheers: To the festivals, events, performances and shows slowly returning throughout the Florida Keys following last year’s quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although challenges still remain, the Keys have found ways to offer these opportunities while still keeping the health of residents and visitors a major concern.
Jeers: To the large number of derelict and poorly anchored boats that are now scattered across the flats after what turned out to be a mild tropical storm. This is further evidence that efforts by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission need to continue and be supported.
— The Citizen