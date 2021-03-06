Jeers: To those members of the Florida Legislature who voted in committe on a bill that would reverse the new cruise ship restrictions in Key West. The vote, approved by a tourism subcommittee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, clears the way for the bill to move to the next step. “We can’t simply have a group of 10,000 people closing down the port of Key West and holding the state of Florida hostage,” Roach said, referring to the number of Key West residents who voted to approve the three referendums. Yet ignoring the voice of the people is permissable?
Cheers: To Dr. Carla Fry, Director of Nursing and Health Sciences at The College of the Florida Keys for her tireless efforts in organizing her team of students and staff to administer vaccines throughout the county. Additionally, the non-stop work of all of those involved in attacking the deadly disease and helping to provide vaccations for Monroe County residents should be recognized and commended.
Jeers: To the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services for secretly re-evaluating the protected status of Key deer, and refusing to release the report for years until ordered by a federal court. It’s disturbing that the agency is, without explanation, intent on down-listing the Endangered Species Act status of Key deer with a complete lack of transparency.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, which recently began scheduled commercial service to the Middle Keys’ general aviation airport. Aztec Airways will offer passenger service between Fort Lauderdale and the airport, which last saw commercial service in late 2000s when both Cape Air and Delta departed. As the Florida Keys continue to draw pandemic-weary travelers to our island paradise, the new service in Marathon can only help lessen the load on the Key West International Airport while bringing more revenue to the Keys.
— The Citizen