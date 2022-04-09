Cheers: To those Key Largo and Marathon residents who have been working alongside the county and city to clean up and restore their canals. Too many times, residents expect government to simply do all the work. These are great examples of how much can get done when working together.
Jeers: To the continued inaction on the cruise ship issue. Despite the rhetoric and differing legal opinions on both sides, Key West has done a poor job of representing the intent of referendums voters overwhelmingly passed in 2020. As a community, we seem to be getting nowhere on this, and the fatigue is showing.
Cheers: To our local U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and local law enforcement dealing with our rising immigrant problem.
Jeers: To those countries prompting the continued stream of illegal immigrants arriving on our shores and, tragically, those lost at sea trying to get here. It’s time the federal government pays more attention to this part of the Southern border.
Cheers: to the newly adopted Key West City ordinance banning the dumping of refuse in City waters along with the establishment of a water quality monitoring program. We do question the necessity as the Keys are already and a no discharge zone, and also wonder if the new ordinance applies to live aboard boaters?
Jeers: To the continued — and intensifying — scamming of local resident via phones, text messages and emails, pulling at the heart strings of potential victims. And kudos to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for notifying residents of the latest attempts.