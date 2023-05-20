Cheers: To Key West City Manager Al Childress for negotiating a settlement, of sorts, between the two sides of the Pier B lease extension issue. Rather than waste hours of everyone’s time on important — but ultimately pointless — public discussion, both sides agreed to disagree, and the city simply declined to officially comment.

Jeers: To some of the same people involved in the ongoing cruise ship debate for the endless hyperbolic vitriol and exaggeration to which they subject the community. Let’s hope things can calm down a bit after this last volley.

