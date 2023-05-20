Cheers: To Key West City Manager Al Childress for negotiating a settlement, of sorts, between the two sides of the Pier B lease extension issue. Rather than waste hours of everyone’s time on important — but ultimately pointless — public discussion, both sides agreed to disagree, and the city simply declined to officially comment.
Jeers: To some of the same people involved in the ongoing cruise ship debate for the endless hyperbolic vitriol and exaggeration to which they subject the community. Let’s hope things can calm down a bit after this last volley.
Cheers: To Key West resident Bill Klipp, who did his research and brought some actual facts to the sound ordinance discussion. The results of Klipp’s public record requests helped cut through all the anecdotal references and showed that, as far as actual violations go, Key West really doesn’t have much of an issue.
Jeers: To all who try to weaponize code enforcement. The employees of code enforcement have a tough, yet extremely important, job. It is a shame that some attempt to use these officers to harass neighbors.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Commission for starting the process of allowing additional TDC-held revenue to be used for capital projects. Many said this could never happen, but some disagreed, and now the process is being explored. It has long been our opinion that much more of the tens of millions of dollars that currently leave the Keys need to stay and be used here at home.
Cautious Jeers: To the Monroe County Commission for moves toward becoming a charter county. While the current commission may have the best of intentions, once the change is made, there is no way to predict how future commissions may take the charter ball and run with it. Let’s be very careful what we wish for.
Cheers: To the Key West baseball team for another fantastic season. Although dreams of a 12th state title didn’t materialize, the squad provided great play and excitement through the season. And our best wishes to the Lady Conchs softball team, which faced American Heritage on Friday night for the Region 4-4A Finals championship.