Cheers: To the arctic front that has pushed all the way to Key West. The cold snap has restricted the metabolism and the movement of the iguanas to give our local flora an opportunity to recover from the devastation that iguanas have on our plants. And it gives residents a chance to break out winter jackets — and socks.
Jeers: To the racing cyclists who use U.S. 1 like it is a private velodrome. The shoulders on US 1 are fairly narrow and sometimes are almost non-existent. Don’t ride side by side so you can chat; you end up in the busy travel lane where most vehicles are operating at speeds over 45 mph. Your action is reckless, causes traffic delays and endangers everyone using the highway. Please practice safe cycling.
Cheers: To those citizens and elected officials fighting to keep Key lime pie as the preeminent desert of the State of Florida. The very idea that European strawberry shortcake should share the spotlight with our namesake creation is simply absurd and politics at its worst.
Jeers: To the Marathon City Council for its inability to quickly select a replacement for member Trevor Wofsey, who resigned earlier this month. Fourteen candidates were whittled to two, and a simple — and legal — coin toss would have resolved the issue.
Cheers: To the Monroe County Commission for reconsidering the currently imposed user fees for groups to use county meeting facilities. The fact that the fees are there at all are an example of promises made then not fulfilled.
Jeers: To the Governor’s Office for its failure to quickly name a replacement on the Monroe County Commission for Eddie Martinez, who resigned from the post. An entire area of the Keys is without representation — voters deserve better.
Cheers: To the Key West 200th exhibit at the Key West Art & Historic Society’s Custom House. Curator Cori Convertito has put together an amazing collection of the Southernmost City’s evolution over the past 200 years. It is a sight to behold.
Jeers: To the two Miami residents charged in the theft of $2.5 million from a Stock Island fish house and multiple commercial fishermen. Earning a living in the Florida Keys is hard enough without the labors of one’s work being stolen from them.
Cheers: To Monroe County Supervisor of Elections R. Joyce Griffin, who announced she is retiring after the 2024 elections. Her work and the work of her office has been exemplary, especially given the ever-changing status of voting rules and regulations.
Jeers: To the Key West City commission and the mayor for delaying discussion on regulating electric bicycles. As these bikes become more sophisticated, they also become increasingly dangerous. They should not be on sidewalks, and they create great liability to the city. The city needs to take a hard look at these myriad new modes of transportation.
— The Citizen Editorial Board