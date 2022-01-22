Cheers: To the strategic plan of Arlo Haskell and Key West Literary Seminar board and volunteers that enabled them to present writers to appreciative readers in a COVID-safe outdoor tent. The Literary Seminar is famous nationwide and burnishes our long history in literature. They proved people can congregate safely as we endure this pandemic.
Jeers: To dog owners who forget their pets need to be leashed when out and about, and that a muzzle may be required for certain dogs. Recently, a skilled technician working at Truman Waterfront was attacked by a pit bull and his injured hand required attention from Miami specialists. We love our furry friends, but we human owners are ultimately responsible for their behavior.
Cheers: To the happy surprises that often pop up as a joy of Keys. Monday afternoon in Bayview Park, there appeared probably 20 people equipped with music, music racks, folding chairs, ukuleles and a conductor. They proceeded to play and sing in splendid harmony. Who knew?
Jeers: To the possibility of wildly increase insurance rates for Keys home and business owners, as well as tenants. Many have said these kinds of rate hikes are not sustainable for Key West and would be a blow to affordable housing.
Cheers: To the passage of the referendum allowing the City of Key West to enter into a 99-year lease with a developer for affordable housing. Now comes the hard part, and to paraphrase a great philosopher, “the devil will be in the details.”
Jeers: To the idea of drilling for oil in the Everglades. Sounds as crazy as drilling in the Keys, which surprisingly was tested in numerous locations many years ago. Can you imagine if they had been successful?
Cheers: To the return of the sailboat races. The Southernmost Sailing Regatta is a wonderful, visual spectacular and part of what makes Key West the unique destination it is.