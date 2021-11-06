Cheers: To the Key West City Commission, which recognized the Grieving Families of Youth Violence organization at its recent meeting. The group, which recently dedicate 12 plaques at Nelson English Park, aims to help those who remain following violence and tragedy related to youth violence.
Jeers: To the unfortunate loss of two lives this week on North Roosevelt Boulevard. A well-known Key West resident, Kira Saner, died after being struck on her scooter, while the driver of the vehicle that hit her later killed himself. In a word, senseless. Our condolences to the Saner family.
Cheers: To Monroe County, which secured a spot to place shoreside services for a managed mooring field at Boca Chica Basin off Stock Island. The county will close soon on the property, whose owner had racked up $6 million in code fines over the years.
Jeers: To the continued influx of drug smugglers to the Florida Keys. As the U.S. Coast Guard keeps busy with Cuban, Haitian and Bahamian migrants trying to get to the United States, the cutter crews also are on constant watch for drug smugglers trying to enter the country.
Cheers: To the return of the powerboat races to Key West. After missing so many events during the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s encouraging to see events such as this return to the area.