Cheers: To the astonishing number of voters in Monroe County who made their voices heard in this year’s election. According to the Supervisor of Elections office, overall voter turnout was 84.8%, which set a record. Of the county’s 56,910 registered voters, 48,259 cast ballots in one of the most contentious election cycles ever. This also prompts the following ...
Cheers: To Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin, whose office tallied all votes — mail-in ballots, early voting, and Election Day ballots — in an efficient and timely manner. While other states and counties around the country continue to count ballots, Monroe County can be proud that we’ve got the job done.
Jeers: To the hordes of college students who traveled to Key West on Halloween and created havoc on lower Duval Street, resulting in numerous arrests for fighting and myriad under-age drinking charges. In the time of a pandemic, when social distancing and mask-wearing have become the daily (and nightly) norm, there were very few students to be found adhering to the rules. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the Keys — and Key West specifically — continue to grow.
Cheers: To Marathon’s George Garrett, who was selected by the city council to become the new city manager. Garrett replaces Chuck Lindsey, who recently resigned from the post. The city’s long-time planning director, Garrett is set to be confirmed to the new role at the council’s next meeting on Nov. 10. Garrett brings “expertise, familiarity with the Keys and local, county and state government” to the leadership, according to Vice Mayor Luis Gonzalez.
Cheers: To the variety of locations throughout Key West and the Florida Keys offering free or low-cost flu shots as we approach the winter months. During a regular flu season, the shots are highly recommended; in these pandemic times, it’s a wise choice, especially for the most vulnerable of our population.
Jeers: To Monroe County’s attempts to alleviate flooding problems at Stillwright Point in Key Largo. Despite installing a water curtain to hold back Florida Bay, residents of the Upper Keys community continually find themselves up to their knees in water. And with former Hurricane Eta heading our way, the situation there could only get worse.
Cheers: To the high school athletic programs throughout the Keys, which have placed very high importance on protecting student-athletes. Games have been canceled, rescheduled, and frequently moved in an effort to protect the players and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while still striving to provide a sense of normalcy through their high school years.
Jeers: To this never-ending hurricane season as Eta heads toward Cuba and Florida. Forecasters predict that Eta will be a tropical storm by the time it nears the Keys, but heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 65 mph should prompt residents to prepare for the worst now. Nov. 30 can’t arrive soon enough.
— The Citizen