Cheers: To those groups challenging Senate Bill 2508, which, in essence, prioritizes Big Sugar over the health and well-being of the Everglades. The bill passed the state Senate and House of Representatives last month after slight revisions were made regarding the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule (LORS 08), soon to be replaced with the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual. The groups say that the bill as passed will result in the same “hold and dump” practices of LORS 08 — reducing beneficial flows from the lake to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries, the Everglades and Florida Bay during the dry season and increasing damaging high-volume discharges during the wet season, which often spark harmful algal blooms.
Jeers: To Keys Energy Services for its lack of appropriate customer service. When a customer who is enrolled in autopay service has an arrears because of a declined credit card, why does KEYS find it necessary to threaten disconnection? Well-meaning and well-paying customers don’t simply avoid paying bills. Sometimes credit cards are compromised, and it takes a while to get it sorted out. We love to boast about the small size of our community and the fact that we know our neighbors — really, Keys Energy? Make a phone call before threatening disconnection.
Cheers: To Florida Keys Regional Election Protection, which released a recent poll that showed bipartisan support in the Florida Keys to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners. The grassroots group wants to switch how the Keys vote from the current county-wide election of commissioners to commissioners being elected by voters within the district they represent. The poll was conducted by Change Research, an online-based political research firm that works with campaigns and causes all around the United States. The firm sampled 314 likely voters. The poll was Keys-wide and was weighted geographically,
Jeers: To the thieves who have been openly stealing coconuts from private property in the Lower Keys. The greedy individuals probably won’t read this piece, but to those who have been affected, you should get photos of the culprits and report them to law enforcement. No one has the right to enter another’s property without permission. Worse yet, don’t take what belongs to someone else. If you are trying to earn money, look for a job. Employers are begging for employees in every possible category.