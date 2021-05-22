Cheers: To the opening of the new Cudjoe Key Fire Station No. 11. The 8,007-square-foot station was the last big project of retiring Fire Rescue Chief James Callahan and moves the firefighters from their previous location at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Cudjoe Key substation.
Jeers: To the continue violence at Sugarloaf School, following the arrest this week of an eighth-grader who reportedly shoved and resisted a School Resource Officer deputy following an incident in the school’s gym. It was the third incident at the Lower Keys school during May.
Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, both of which have seen an uptick in issues along the Keys waterways, including migrant landings and, sadly, two deaths of boaters. The agencies are tasked with keeping our waters safe for all, which lately has become a very tall order.
Jeers: To the ongoing and intensifying phone scams plaguing the Florida Keys. The shifty scammers will use the names of real local law enforcement officers, such as Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents who receive the calls to hang up and contact the agency, whatever it may be, for verification.
Cheers: To the Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the Spanish three-masted ship that was part of Christopher Columbus’ exploration fleet in 1492, which is docked at Mallory Square and available for tours through Sunday, May 23. The 93-foot ship was built in 2017 to commemorate the Columbus’ journey on its 525th anniversary, when voyagers were able to discover the routes that lead to America for the very first time.
Jeers: To those who litter anywhere in our island chain. It doesn’t take much effort to bring your trash to a receptacle and dispose of it properly. Which leads us to ...
Cheers: To Tom Lock, who has been cleaning up trash along the entire five-mile stretch of College Road for the last 12 years. Rather than complaining, Tom takes action. Great job, Tom!
