Cheers: To the efforts of Naval Air Station Key West personnel Ed Donohue, Charlie Coffman and Steve Antone, among others, to rescue a bald eagle entangled in wire on a communications tower at Boca Chica Field. They were able to free the federally protected bird, which was transported to the Key West Wildlife Center but later died from its injuries.
Jeers: To Key West City Manager Greg Veliz, who is requesting the city to pay him for unused vacation and sick time above the amount regulated by the city. While Veliz is certainly entitled to fight for the additional compensation, it would be prudent of him to forego the challenge, especially in light of the current financial constraints facing the city. The City Commission is scheduled to vote on Veliz’s request at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 31.
Cheers: To Monroe County’s plans to reopen its libraries to in-person visits throughout the Keys. Services that will be included during in-branch visits will be the ability to browse books, audiobooks and DVDs. Computers will be available for one-hour appointments each day and can reserved in the library. Curbside checkout and printing will remain available at all five branches. It’s a welcomed example of how we are slowly returning to normal amid the pandemic.
Jeers: To the nearly 20-year delay for development of the 3.2 parcel in Bahama Village. The location is one of the few remaining areas for development in Key West, which is in dire need of affordable workforce housing. A recent proposal by AH Monroe was rescinded, which essentially restarts the process — once again. It’s time for this project to get underway as quickly as possible to provide the necessary housing options for the city’s workers.
Cheers: To the announcement the state will reduce the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 29, to people 40 and older, and on Monday, April 5, for those 18 and older. Efforts to vaccinate all Americans is moving at a hectic pace; however, Monroe County will be facing a greater demand on the limited supply of vaccines making their way to the Keys — one of the many challenges the county has faced during the pandemic.
Jeers: To the Ocala lawmaker proposing a ban to the use of drop boxes as a method of returning a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida elections. After one of the most contentious elections in the nation, the proposal reeks of partisanship, especially when Florida’s election process was hailed among the best in the nation. To quote Monroe County Supervisor of Elections R. Joyce Griffin, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”
