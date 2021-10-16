Cheers: To the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, whose staff not only does its best to protect and serve our residents and citizens, but also keeps the community well informed through its smartphone app and news releases.
Jeers: To the sunken boat that has been sitting off North Roosevelt Boulevard for years now. When will the authorities remove this eyesore?
Cheers: To the group Grieving Families of Youth Violence, who along with the City of Key West recently partnered to place 13 plaques at Nelson English Park in Bahama Village memorializing those lost.
Jeers: To the delays in resolving issues with The Fills in Islamorada. Previous public input on a management plan have been abandoned, in favor of new workshops on the problem and possible solutions. Residents have waited long enough; it’s time for action to protect the area and the Keys’ quality of life.
Cheers: To Key West Wildlife Rescue, for all its staff does to rescue and rehabilitate injured wildlife throughout the Keys. The organization has already assisted getting nearly 1,150 birds back to the wild this year, after saving more than 1,500 wild birds last year.
Jeers: To the continued problem of visitors to the Keys abusing U.S. 1, racing down our one-lane highway, carelessly passing other vehicles and frequently being the cause of deadly crashes. We’re laid back here in the Keys — drive accordingly.
Cheers: To the good Samaritan who rescued two people near Whale Harbor Channel after their boat caught fire on Wednesday. Following the rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial salvage crew extinguished the blaze, which is still under investigation.