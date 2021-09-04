Cheers: To the organizers of Fantasy Fest, who made the difficult decision to cancel a majority of the events associated with the 10-day celebration in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and the state of Florida. The concern for the health and welfare of the residents of our community shown is admirable and is greatly appreciated. While some private events will go on, the canceled festival-related events would surely have resulted in a super spreader of the Delta variant.
Jeers: To those employees in official and company vehicles who not only contribute to hazards on the roadways, but also give their organizations a bad name. While the postal carriers who drive in the pedestrian lanes and speed through the neighborhoods are trying to get our mail and packages to us in time, they are not emergency vehicles and must observe the traffic laws like everyone else. The cable and other utility vehicles that speed in the middle turn lanes in order to get ahead of the traffic are also very guilty. For safety’s sake, please observe and obey the traffic rules. The life you save could be your own. And while you’re at it, don’t give your employer a bad name.
Cheers: To the fast action of local law enforcement following the arrival of 13 Cuban migrants at Higg’s Beach. Upon arrival, many of the migrants attempted to scatter into the community, but personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol were able to detain them for processing and repatriation.
Jeers: To the complaints from hotel owners and associations about the loss of labor contractors providing workers at rates less than $14 an hour. That is not a living wage in the Florida Keys or, really, much of anyplace else. Hotels have increased their rates up because of our strong tourist influx to $600, to in some cases even $1,000, per night. It’s only just and fair some of that largesse reach those who clean, launder and change linens.
Cheers: To the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, which continues to protect residents of the Florida Keys from the myriad diseases possible from these annoying pests. At least once a week, especially during our rainy season, the agency’s helicopters and airplane cover the entire Keys — from Key West to Key Largo — with larvicide and adulticide applications designed to limit those nasty, blood-sucking creatures.
Jeers: To the lawlessness that continues on Wisteria Island and the live-aboard boats surrounding it. This week, we had yet another terrible assault and false imprisonment by a member of that community. Anymore, when thinking about this area just off the shore of Key West, one is reminded of the movie “Mad Max” instead of Paradise.
Cheers: To the many local entities and individuals collecting non-perishable supplies to deliver to our friends and neighbors in Louisiana. It was almost four years ago when Hurricane Irma devastated the Keys, and we received support from our friends and neighbors in other communities. While we are still rebuilding, our circumstance is exponentially better than the majority of Louisianans residents. Kudos as we pay it forward.
Jeers: To the Board of Directors of the Santa Clara Condominium Association. Poor decisions by the board over the last few years have created an absolute crisis for the close to 300 residents of the New Town housing in Key West. If the building is condemned, not only could all the residents be homeless, but also the value of their homes could be literally destroyed. Personal and community safety must be a priority and there can be no excuse for displacing residents because landlords, management companies and homeowners associations worship the extra dollar.
— The Citizen