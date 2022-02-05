Cheers: To the musical legacy and more left behind by the legendary Lofton “Coffee” Butler, who passed away this week at 93. From his early musical beginnings in the Southernmost City to the city’s main entertainment venue being named after him, Butler’s impact will forever be felt — and missed.
Jeers: To those live-aboard boaters irresponsibly dumping raw sewage into our waters. A recent informal survey by the city estimated numbers of up to 225 living in just the Key West Bight. Yet, county records show only 95 are being pumped out by the free pump-out service. Hard to be sympathetic to these people when they won’t be responsible citizens of our community.
Cheers: To the $24 million in grants coming down from Tallahassee for various projects across the Florida Keys, not the least of which is $17.5 million to help shore up our aging water line. While Tallahassee is often criticized for myriad things, it’s important to remember they control some serious purse strings and pay attention to the things we say and our actions toward them.
Jeers: To the obvious and inexcusable communication breakdown between the offices of the Key West mayor and the city attorney. The fact that the promised cruise ship mediation had not even started just came to light during a City Commission meeting leaves us incredulous.
Cheers: To the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, which recently returned to its home port in Key West. Thanks to these brave women and men, our coastal cities are kept safe and sound.