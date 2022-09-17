Cheers: To Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Pablo Ruiz and his quick thinking to free, and thus save, a leatherback turtle entangled in a trapline. Cheers also to the owner of the trap who, without question, authorized cutting the line.
Jeers: To the lack of referees and umpires for youth sports throughout the Florida Keys. One area high school had to schedule some games on Thursdays to accommodate the lack of officials. In years past, many parents volunteered to be officials for their children’s games, which would alleviate some of the current problems.
Cheers: To Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec, now on their third phase of testing for this genetically modified mosquito project. In the face of often withering opposition, the board powered through and seem to be well on their way to having a safer tool than poison to control these harmful insects.
Jeers: To any candidate and their supporters who still have up campaign signs, even though their respective election may be over. Please continue to set the example by taking down your signs.
Cheers: To the City of Marathon and its elected officials for keeping the proposed tax rate level this year. City officials also have built one of — if not the — largest cash reserves in Monroe County. In a year when just abut every taxing authority has proposed raising taxes by double digits, we applaud Marathon for holding the line.
Jeers: To those who seek financial gain by traveling to Cuba to smuggle migrants to the United States. As the number of migrants crossing the Florida Straits has surged this year, so has the number of people arrested on suspicion of human smuggling. Not only is the activity illegal, it also can imperil the lives of migrants.