Cheers: To Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Pablo Ruiz and his quick thinking to free, and thus save, a leatherback turtle entangled in a trapline. Cheers also to the owner of the trap who, without question, authorized cutting the line.

Jeers: To the lack of referees and umpires for youth sports throughout the Florida Keys. One area high school had to schedule some games on Thursdays to accommodate the lack of officials. In years past, many parents volunteered to be officials for their children’s games, which would alleviate some of the current problems.