Cheers: To the City of Key West for the new transient rental map on their website. The map shows the location of all legal transient rentals and should help neighbors to know if that annoying transient rental next door is legal or not.
Jeers: To the Key West City Commission, which once again had a chance to make a real change to the City Charter but also, once again, instead filled it with feel-good gestures and yet another holiday at taxpayer expense.
Cheers: To the owners of Roy’s Trailer Park for attempting to relocate those being displaced by the eviction of all the current trailer residents. Time will tell how everything works out, but, as in past trailer park redevelopments, most of the current residents will leave the community.
Jeers: To the continued docking of overly large cruise ships at Pier B. The state has to enforce the submerged land lease; the City of Key West can only notify the state of the infraction. Residents should be outraged.
Cheers: To the Key West High School softball team, which played St. Brendan on Friday for the Region 4-4A Championship. Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Conchs are the pride of the island.
Jeers: To the increase in COVID cases in Monroe County, although the transmission rate remains low by CDC standard. Reminds of the old film tagline: “Just when you thought it was safe ...”
Cheers: To the reopening of Sandspur Beach at Bahia Honda State Park. After years of reconstruction following the devastation of Hurricane Irma, the beach at the eastern part of the park provides a welcomed respite from the hustle and bustle of the workweek.