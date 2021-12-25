Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
This for the Conchs who don’t quite relate with any of the Christmas carols, because we didn’t grow up with a winter.
’Twas the day of Christmas, and all through the Keys, nothing was stirring, except a calm ocean breeze.
The nets had been hung out to dry with care, knowing soon there would be plenty of fish in there.
With the first sun light the anglers awoke out of bed, after having visions of marlins and dolphins dancing in their heads.
When out on the dock there arose such a clatter, I sprang from the hammock to see what was the matter.
The rising sun on the breast of the ocean gave a glow, to the lure of giants that swam deep below.
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but a red Boston Whaler, and eight ice chests full of beer.
The jolly old driver, a bit tired from his long trip, I knew in a moment it must be St Nick.
He looked and he said “I’ve come back for vacation, I had to after listening to Rude Girl follow me on the station.
“Now BIG PINE! Now, SUMMERLAND! Now, CUDJOE and SUGARLOAF! On to BIG COPPITT! To KEY HAVEN! On to STOCK ISLAND and the SOUTHERNMOST!
“Dash away, dash away to get back to Key West, because I knew it was here I had to come to rest.”
He was covered in sunscreen from head to foot, and traded boardshorts for his red suit, dirty from ashes and soot.
No longer carrying a bundle of toys in his sack, he certainly looked like someone ready to lay back.
Then he winked and smiled, which made him look merry, I couldn’t tell him the sun had turned his nose red like a cherry.
Instead I left him with directions to the beach and the reef, knowing his time under the sun would not be brief.
Then laying his finger aside of his nose, off with a nod, on a plane he rose!
Motors roared as into the horizon he drove away, I knew he was going to have a wonderful stay.
But I heard him exclaim, ‘ere he drove out of sight, “Happy Holidays and New Years to the Keys, this place is a delight.”
This award-winning column by Key West Citizen Managing Editor J.W. Cooke was originally published in 2018.