A recent story in The Key West Citizen and the Florida Keys Free Press, as well as a Jeer in The Citizen’s Editorial Board’s weekly Cheers and Jeers column, noted a Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus Relief Funding (CBDG-CV) grant application for $2.5 million submitted by Monroe County would be used toward the initial development phase of Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo. According to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood, Phase 1 of the park project’s design was funded by a Florida Department of Transportation grant, and construction will be paid for by capital funds and Tourist Development Council funds, not the CBDG-CV grant. Additionally, according to the county, movement of the entrance to the park would be included in Phase 1; the newspapers mistakenly attributed Monroe County project manager Cary Knight as saying the grant funding would be used for that construction. If awarded, the no-match $2.5 million grant would fund other aspects of the project, including electricity and wi-fi, expanded sidewalks, a secondary parking area and lighting, Livengood said.