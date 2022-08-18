At the beginning of the 2013 school year, Florida’s public school teacher vacancies numbered 2,400. By the start of the 2016 school year, teacher vacancies jumped to 4,063. Now, as teachers are readying for the upcoming school year, the number of teacher vacancies statewide has spiraled upward to 9,000.

With teacher attrition fueled by retirement or burnout and significantly fewer college students pursuing the traditional pathway to teaching careers, the trend line of rising teacher vacancies the past 10 years is reaching a crisis situation in many Florida school districts.