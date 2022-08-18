At the beginning of the 2013 school year, Florida’s public school teacher vacancies numbered 2,400. By the start of the 2016 school year, teacher vacancies jumped to 4,063. Now, as teachers are readying for the upcoming school year, the number of teacher vacancies statewide has spiraled upward to 9,000.
With teacher attrition fueled by retirement or burnout and significantly fewer college students pursuing the traditional pathway to teaching careers, the trend line of rising teacher vacancies the past 10 years is reaching a crisis situation in many Florida school districts.
Fortunately, for local students, Citrus schools’ aggressive recruiting efforts and studious staff management have reduced the number of teacher vacancies for the upcoming school year compared to previous years. Nevertheless, this is a perennial challenge for school districts that calls for an alternative pathway for combating teacher vacancies.
Such a pathway is the “veterans to teachers” legislation passed by the Florida Legislature in June that gave approval for honorably discharged military veterans with at least 48 months of military service who do not have a bachelor’s degree to receive a five-year temporary certificate to teach.
As voiced by some Florida school officials and school board members, this stop-gap measure, at first blush, seems to undermine teacher quality by lowering the qualifications bar.
However, when considering that Florida only requires substitute teachers to have a high school diploma and that many school districts are faced with a substitute teacher deficit, the veteran’s to teacher’s measure is a workable alternative to bridging the state’s rising teacher shortage.
What makes it a workable alternative are the specified requirements for veterans to obtain a five-year temporary teaching certificate.
Veterans seeking a temporary teaching certificate must have a minimum of 60 college credits with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Most importantly, they must receive a passing score on the very difficult FLDOE subject area examination for bachelor degree level subjects. And, if hired by a school district, they must have a teaching mentor. Additionally, the attributes of military service such as discipline, dedication, teamwork, adaptability and mission focus promise to add experiential value to the veterans to teachers pathway.
Since Florida school districts are facing herculean retention and recruitment challenges for the foreseeable future, consideration should be given to transforming the veterans to teachers as a stop-gap measure to one that’s modeled after the successful paraprofessional to teacher certification pathway.
Our children are Florida’s most precious resource and the best hope for the future. As such, the trend line of spiraling teacher shortages the past decade calls for alternative certification pathways as the veterans to teachers to bridge the shortage of classroom teachers.