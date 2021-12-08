Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez announced on Tuesday he was resigning from his post on the Monroe County Commission, citing health issues.
It’s probably the smartest decision he’s made during his year-long stint as the District 3 representative, which has been plagued by sordid news coverage and legal challenges.
Martinez had previously stated he was taking a voluntary, unpaid, 30-day leave of absence from his duties as an elected official following his recent arrest on domestic violence charges at a home in Hialeah.
On Nov. 30, Martinez was arrested after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. His daughter told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
In a text message to The Key West Citizen, Martinez denied the claims of his wife and daughters of physical abuse and prescription drug abuse.
“All I’m going to say is it’s an accusation only,” Martinez wrote.
The police report also stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use,” although he later denied making the comment to police.
The commissioner’s arrest is certainly the most severe in a long string of questionable circumstances revolving around him since elected, including being the subject of a criminal investigation into voter fraud following November’s election. He narrowly defeated former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who filed a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office claiming Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election.
That case is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
However, the recent charge of spousal abuse, coupled with corroborated reports of prescription drug abuse, have brought us to a point of exasperation.
Our judicial system provides a “presumption of innocence;” however, the clear and well-documented concerns and charges against the commissioner leave little, if any, room for other consideration.
Elected officials are, by their very nature, role models and therefore should be held to a higher standard.
Commissioner Martinez did not fit that role.
Monroe County has been frequently embarrassed and residents disheartened by the commissioner’s behavior during his first year in office, so it is ironic his proudest moment has come with his resignation.