When people ask where we live, we respond first by saying Citrus County, do you know where Crystal River is, and finally we live where all the manatees are in Florida.
Curiously enough that is when people say “oh, yes, I know exactly where you are talking about.” Then begins a discussion about the creature we all know and love dearly. It seems Citrus County and its manatee saving community have become well known throughout Florida and beyond for our protection of these kind creatures and that is something to be proud of especially in light of the manatee deaths in other parts of our state.
In 2021, a record 1,100 manatees died throughout Florida waters. This was far above the five-year average of 202 annual deaths. In an unusual step, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission approved efforts to feed the manatees in Florida. This was because many of the 1,100 deaths were due to starvation due to declining seagrass beds that are prime foraging grounds for the manatee especially in the Indian River Lagoon. Contributing to the lack of seagrass beds was poor water quality and algae blooms.
Since Dec. 14, 2021, more than 128,000 pounds of lettuce and food have been provided to manatees at the Florida Power and Light’s Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center. The program appears to have had some success as the deaths reported so far this year are 400, last year at this time the deaths reported were 430. The commission has commented that the program may continue next season. They certainly would benefit by taking a trip here to see how our community has improved the water and, therefore, the health of the manatee.
Here locally our manatees have not faced the starvation seen in other areas of Florida. That is due in large part to the efforts our citizens, local governmental agencies, and responsible water businesses. Each year, our manatees enjoy an enforced haven from boaters and swimmers. This safe haven is roped off each year under the watchful eye of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Nov. 15 and remains in place until the end of the manatee season March 31. Local volunteers work alongside the governmental agency to provide this protected area for the manatees.
Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge staff and volunteers manage Three Sisters Springs, a popular spot for manatees and humans alike. The refuge staff and volunteers work hard to educate visitors on the manatee and remind them that they are visitors in the manatee’s home, not the other way around. Educating the public and visitors about leaving no trace at the shoreline to prevent erosion at the site is of utmost importance. Helping to entice guests to visit and see our manatees is the Citrus County Tourist Development Council.
The Manatee Eco Tourism Association (META) is also to be recognized for their efforts to ensure that local manatee-tour guides are ensuring human-manatee interactions that are safe for our slow-moving mammal friends. Our local tour guides are an extremely important partner in ensuring that excited tourists are educated about our local manatees and do not cause undue stress while swimming alongside them.
All of the citizens, government agencies, groups, nonprofits and business in Citrus working to improve the health of our water and manatees are to be applauded. The collaboration and willingness to work together for the health of our ecosystem is a great example of teamwork.
– Citrus County Chronicle