Florida had the second most electric vehicle registrations in the U.S. at the end of 2021 — behind only California, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
DOE reported Florida with 95,600 electric vehicle registrations. Only California, which dominates the automotive segment, had more with 563,100 EV registrations, according to the federal data.
But market penetration in Florida for electric vehicles is not as deep as California and other states, according to data from and analyzed by Experian Automotive and Argonne National Laboratory and published by Inside Evs.
In Florida, there were 7.85 EV car registrations per 1,000 residents in 2022. That compares to a per capita rate of 27.55 in California, 15.4 in Hawaii, 14.5 in Washington state and 13.9 in Oregon.
The U.S. per capita EV adoption rate is 8.6, according to the industry data portal.
California and many of its politically progressive cohorts have passed laws and regulations aimed at propelling electric and hybrid vehicle sales. California regulators approved a rule April 28 to ban the sale of new medium and heavy-duty trucks by 2036 and will require all trucks be “zero-emissions” by 2042.
They also have higher gasoline prices than the rest of the country — stemming from fuel blends rules and limited refinery capacities.
Gas prices are $1.23 per gallon cheaper in Florida than California (as of Monday, May 1), according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
Last year, Florida received approval for $198 million in federal funds to expand EV charging station infrastructure.
That will be essential as more drivers (including visitors) and transport vehicles (whether food and consumer deliveries or commercial trucks) need electric juice on their journeys. Power grids will have to keep up.
One of the bigger challenges with EV sales in Florida (and nationally) is the initial cost of the vehicle.
Sticker prices for electric vehicles can be $10,000 to $15,000 more than for similar, gas-powered vehicles. That kind of price difference is a tough barrier for many households. A new study by financial firms PYMNTS and LendingClub found 60% of U.S. consumers feel they are living paycheck to paycheck.
Overall, it is still $1,866 more expensive annually in Florida and $1,669 more expensive nationally to buy and operate an electric vehicle versus a gas-powered car (even with EVs’ fuel savings), according to an analysis by Austin-based Self Financial Inc.
The price differences are going to have to come down to help more consumers afford electric vehicles — if they want them. That has certainly happened with other technologies gaining wider adoptions and market forces of higher demand and more competition drive prices.
But a worry is that some segments of our communities — including seniors on fixed incomes and entry-level and lower-wage workers — will get left behind if they are priced out of electric vehicles (that might be increasingly mandated nationally and in certain states).
That is a persistent concern in the technology age with its waves of automation, renewable energy and electric vehicles. Who and what gets displaced? Who gets left behind? And what are unforeseen consequences of sea changes in economic and social behaviors?
Florida does not have to follow another state or a federal administration’s path on electric and hybrid vehicles. But inevitable growth in the transportation segment and changes in other states (and globally) dictate the Sunshine State has some kind of road map.