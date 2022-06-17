If you’ve still got a mask, you may want to use it.
That’s advice most people will ignore. Masks and social distancing are things of the past for many who have struggled through more than two years of COVID-19 fear and anxiety.
But if you look at the numbers, the COVID threat is far from over and, as a matter of fact, the incidents of positive COVID-19 tests have taken a steep climb here in Southwest Florida in the past few weeks.
COVID-19 cases in Florida during the week that started May 13, jumped 52.9%. But, recently, the Weekly Situation Report by the Florida Department of Health showed a spike in cases from 39,374 to 60,204. That is the biggest weekly increase since early February.
In the past two months, the positive tests for the virus have jumped from 1.9% to 13.4%. And, 19 of the 67 counties in Florida had a higher rate of positive tests than the state average. Sarasota County was one, coming in at 14.2%. Charlotte County had a 12.8% positive rate.
And, Health and Human Services reports 2,694 hospitalizations in Florida through May 31, up from 2,253 a week prior. ICU census is 209, up from 189.
So what do we make of all this? It’s pretty obvious COVID is not taking a summer vacation.
Hospitalizations in the state are seeing their highest numbers since March. The last weekly report showed 2,349 COVID patients in the hospital and 229 in ICU beds.
The one statistic that we’d like to see improved — other than the number of cases obviously — is that the number of positive tests are higher than the number of people getting the vaccine. Maybe, since 74% of all Floridians have been vaccinated, we are topped out. Maybe the 26% who have shunned the shot will never get one.
If that’s the case, it’s a shame. While those against the vaccine will always make their case, it’s a proven fact the vaccine can help prevent serious side effects from the virus if someone is stricken. And, even those who are vaccinated and have “break through” cases report much milder illnesses.
We’re not ready to tell everyone to go back to masks, but there are two reasons to be concerned.
The first is, because of home tests and the fact many people do not test at all, there are likely much higher numbers of infections in the state and in our area.
Second, the COVID-19 variant we’re seeing show up now is a new, easier to catch version of the original virus.
According to an Associated Press story, the new variant stems from the omicron family and spreads faster than other variants. It has an ability to avoid immunity and that could make it more serious.
The variant is a member of the Omicron family, but scientists say it spreads faster than its Omicron predecessors and is better at escaping immunity because is hosts properties of both Omicron and Delta, and might possibly cause more serious disease.
The new form of the virus is known as BA.2.12.1 and was blamed for 58% of U.S. COVID-19 cases recently. Even more bad news is having the original Omicron virus does not seem to offer any immunity from being infected.
So, you can’t say “I’ve had it. I’m protected.” You’re not.
Only a vaccine can give you any protection from the new wave of COVID-19.
It’s your call. We suggest getting tested if you have any symptoms like fatigue, fever, cough, etc. And, just to be safe, get a vaccine or a booster.
Don’t take a chance on ruining your summer vacation.
— Charlotte County Sun