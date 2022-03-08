State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, continues to blaze new trails.
Fine’s latest recommendation, proposed in Tallahassee during education budget discussions where he serves as the PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman, is to take a combined $200 million in additional funding from the 12 school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order against mask mandates.
Executive Order 21-175, signed July 30, 2021, prohibited school districts from instituting mask mandates on students without parental opt-out options.
Fine’s proposal has the support of the Florida House but has yet to make it to the Senate. And while DeSantis initially scoffed at the idea, a tweet last week indicated he’d changed his mind and backed it.
The $200 million would then be distributed among those districts that fell in line with the state’s stance on masking students.
Fine’s recommendation would penalize Brevard schools — his very own constituency — $4.5 million. Normally we count on our local representatives to bring home the bacon, not fight to take it away. We can’t think of any Brevard politician who has done this before. If this goes forward, some Brevard residents who work for the schools, perhaps even residents in Fine’s district, could lose their jobs.
Other districts destined to lose funding under Fine’s proposal are: Alachua, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia counties.
Fine claims the funding reduction is not punitive yet refers to his “Putting Parents First” Adjustment” as holding school districts accountable. Funny, we thought schools were about putting children first, not parents.
While it’s not clear yet how schools would adjust, it’s hard to believe it won’t impact students at some level. In Tallahassee, for example, the Leon County Schools said jobs lost might include their chief of safety and security and the chief financial officer.
Fine defends the move by contending that all school districts will receive more money than they did last year in their budgets. The 12 that issued mask mandates will simply not see as much of an increase.
“It is the students who suffered under the illegal policies that these school districts put in practice over the last 12 months,” Fine said at a recent appropriations committee meeting. “And we do this for them to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. I have two little boys … and I’ve learned that when they do things that they shouldn’t do, if there is no consequence for doing it, not only will that behavior continue, but it will worsen.”
It sounds like Fine is using his bully pulpit to hold back the funds in order to teach a lesson and get districts to fall in line. But isn’t it us, the voters, who fulfill that role at the ballot box?
What ever happened to the GOP being the party that supported home rule? School boards — elected by district voters — made the decision to mask. They answer to us on Election Day, not to Randy Fine.
And whatever you think of school board members who voted for mask mandates, they did what they felt they had to in order to protect our children. That point seems lost in all this.
Fine says language in the school budget will forbid the districts from reducing funding for any “direct educational service or resource” that impacts students in order to make up the difference. The students won’t be harmed, Fine claims. The loss in funding will have to be found elsewhere.
Maybe he’s never heard of trickle-down. Critics say that the proposal will indeed harm students.
