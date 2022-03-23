You know that adage that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is?
That’s how you should have felt if you received a mailer recently with a picture of an alligator and the headline, “PROTECTING FLORIDA’S WATER Is Just Common Sense.” On the back, it urged people to contact their Florida senator and say yes to Senate Bill 2508.
Claims on the mailer were, at best, misleading, according to some environmental advocates who argued the bill would prioritize farming over the health of the Everglades and state estuaries. Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t like it either.
Unfortunately, there’s a much bigger issue here. Unless you — the consumer of the mailer’s disinformation — are able to determine the mailer’s source and true intent, you have no idea what to make of it.
The source, State Government Leadership Foundation, is not listed in state or federal political elections committee databases. In other words, its donors generally cannot be found, so you have no idea who is trying to influence you, and on behalf of whose interest.
As we enter what promises to be another ugly, slimy election year with countywide and statewide seats up for grabs, you are likely to have mailboxes full of baloney like this.
Here’s some advice: Deep-six it all.
Or, at least, read material with a highly skeptical eye.
If you’re curious about what was sent to you, determine who sent it, go to the state elections database (dos.elections.myflorida.com), look it up and learn. If the entity is not listed, it’s likely a “dark money” group. Such groups, which get special exemptions as “social welfare” nonprofits, don’t have to reveal how they’re funded.
In the case of the mailer on Senate Bill 2508, ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism website, in 2013 reported on the State Government Leadership Foundation.
It found “Exxon, Pfizer, Time Warner, and other corporations put up at least 85% of the $1.3 million the foundation raised in the first year and a half of its existence, starting in 2003.”
ProPublica’s website notes the foundation “is a strategic partner of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), the nation’s largest organization focused solely on electing state Republicans.”
Its chairman is former U.S. Rep. Tom Reynolds, R-N.Y., a senior policy analyst for Holland & Knight in Washington, D.C.
But this isn’t just about Republicans. Democrats led the GOP in “dark money” contributions and expenditures in 2020, according to The New York Times.
It’s about transparency in who tries to influence your decisions at the ballot box.
It’s about credibility of information you receive from partisan organizations.
It’s about how the candidates who seek your vote feel about dark money and lies often told about their opponents. Will they seek more transparency or disavow attacks made on their behalf?
Will candidates seek civility, or will they relish rolling in the mud with their opponents?
As election season nears and mailers start to come in, be cautious. Use your best judgment. You have been warned.
— Treasure Coast Newspapers