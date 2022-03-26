Time is on our side.
The clock should be ticking on Americans having to change their watches and timekeeping devices because of daylight saving time and standard time.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans, are part of the push to make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S.
The move would allow states to ditch standard time — which runs from November to March.
The federal legislation would allow Americans to end their practice of changing their clocks twice a year. DST runs from mid-March to November.
Daylight saving time started in the U.S. and Europe during World War I to help conserve fuel. The Germans started the practice in 1916 during the horrific European war.
Beyond, the ending of annoying clock changes and losing an hour of sleep in the spring. There are some other benefits to ending the clock changes, according to the Florida senators and their cohorts.
Simply put, changing the time rules and ending changing our clocks will give an hour of sunshine back during the winter months. Time could go back to being back on your side — to paraphrase The Rolling Stones.
Very few of us like darker winter evenings kicking in at 5 p.m. when we “fall back” and the loss of an hour of sleep when we “spring forward.”
The earlier sunsets during standard time also result in more car crashes and wrecks involving pedestrians and animals, according to the American Journal of Public Health and Journal of Safety Research.
There are other potential benefits to avoiding the early evenings brought on during standard time in the winters.
Some research shows getting rid of standard time can reduce crime and can produce productivity and economic activity.
A study by the Brookings Institution shows robberies drop by as much as 27% when there is more daylight. Additional research by JP Morgan Chase noted in economic activity of as much as 4.9% when clocks are moved back every fall.
Longer days also allow for more of us to get out and exercise and enjoy the outdoors. That can reduce season depression, child obesity, strokes and cardiac problems, according to multiple studies.
Current time changes can also be disruptive to agriculture and supply chain schedule and results in more energy use during the darker winters.
Changing the time rules will be generally welcomed by most residents and most businesses. Plus, nothing is set in stone and they can always be adjusted again if something unforeseen results from the change.
The issue has also generated some uncommon and needed bipartisan cooperation in Washington and across the country — a practice usually focused on support for defense spending.
Florida and 15 others states have passed state laws for year-around daylight saving time and ending the changing of clocks.
Those include progressive blue states such as California, Oregon, Delaware and Washington and more conservative red states like Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas and Wyoming.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island have joined the Florida senators and other Republicans in the effort.
We certainly need to see lawmakers crossing party lines more to support good ideas and policies. Extreme partisanship — which also shows up on social media as well as traditional media — is also something that needs a wholesale change and less of our time.
