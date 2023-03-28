Most of us, if we remember, will be setting our clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as we kick off daylight saving time.
It’s a twice-a-year tradition that seemingly no one can agree on. People don’t like to move ahead or fall back. We hear arguments for and against the switch to provide more daylight after a winter of darkness on our way home from work for many of us.
There have been attempts to make daylight saving time permanent and spare us from remembering to set the clocks in March and November. We like the idea and support U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s Sunshine Protection Act.
Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican who represents the 16th District in Washington, spoke recently of his Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent.
“There are enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent,” Buchanan said in a press release. “Florida lawmakers have already voted to make daylight saving time permanent in my home state and Congress should pass the Sunshine Protection Act to move Florida and the rest of the country to year-round daylight saving time.”
The Florida Legislature passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent back in 2018. But, states don’t have the power to make that change. It has to be approved by Congress — in part to avoid confusion if some states opt in and other not.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, another long-time advocate for year-round daylight saving, has filed a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said in a press release. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”
Buchanan stated in his speech and a news release that daylight savings reduces car crashes, crime, and has benefits for the agricultural community.
Buchanan pointed out in a news elease that daylight saving time:
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians: better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. Also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8-11% by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.
• Reduces the number of robberies by 27%, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution because of additional daylight in the evenings.
• Benefits the economy, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2-4.9% when clocks move back.
• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness, according to studies published by the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, children see an increase in physical activity during DST.
• Reduces energy usage, a 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that during the four weeks the U.S. extended daylight savings from the 2005 law, there were savings of about 0.5% in electricity per day.