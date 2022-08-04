A lot of words have been thrown at the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision decimating abortion rights. But words aren’t enough. Social media isn’t enough. Old school placards and sidewalk protests aren’t enough.

Those who oppose social change in America spent decades building the political infrastructure to accomplish what they did, to place a handful of like-minded ultra-conservatives in position to change the law of the land, against the will of the vast majority of American citizens. Every poll shows most Americans view the high court as more in step with 1850s and 1950s America than with the enlightened values of 2022.