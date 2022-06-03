Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis held an event in Miami to announce that Nov. 7 would be observed as “Victims of Communism Day” across Florida, dedicated to lamenting the evils of authoritarian regimes that stripped millions of people of economic liberty and the right to self-expression.
A week later, he was in Sanford, describing his plan for the special district created more than 50 years ago as the cradle for Walt Disney World, the state’s largest single-site employer.
The state would seize control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, DeSantis said with relish. The coup would eradicate Disney’s ability to manage development, provide utilities and pay for other services on what is, mostly, its own property. Also implied: Confiscating more of Disney’s profits than it currently pays. Workers would benefit, he promised, in a nod to the special district’s 200-plus firefighters “who should be making more money.” Meanwhile, the state would presumably assert its dominion over the district’s assets — ignoring the fact that all of them were paid for with Disney’s money.
So tell us again, governor: Communism is bad, right?
The attack on Disney was the continuation of a blatant propaganda campaign: In the days after HB 1557 passed, DeSantis and his apparatchiks pretended that the legislation only applied to grades 1-3 and painted dissidents as deviants, claiming that opponents were actually “groomers” seeking to abuse children — a Putin-worthy smear campaign.
The governor will surely argue that we’re twisting the ideology behind his attack on Disney. But after his behavior over the past two years, we don’t think so. Nominally a Republican, DeSantis has been cementing his authoritarian stance while brutally hacking at some of the GOP’s most prized principles. He’s targeted Republicans’ reverence for the freedom of businesses to set their own course with minimal governmental interference (and to make as much money as they can and then give big bundles of it to politicians with “R” after their names.)
The DeSantis-led revolution hit its peak in this year’s legislative session. In addition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, lawmakers passed a ban on what they’re describing as critical race theory, but could conceivably be applied to any discussion of racism in modern life. That bill (HB 7) tagged as the “Stop Woke Act,” covers public-school policies as well as corporate training. Not surprisingly, Disney’s anti-racism curricula (including material the company says it never used) was brandished as Exhibit A as the bill advanced. Lawmakers were also instructed to pass legislation that made it easier to challenge and ban books from public schools.
At every move, lawmakers acted more like a puppet assembly, with DeSantis pulling the strings.
And while lawmakers must have been bewildered by the sudden shift away from traditional GOP principles, many of them fell in line. Now most of them are facing re-election in the fall with strings of anti-business, pro-authoritarian votes to explain.
When will Florida’s GOP lawmakers and other Republican leaders wake up and smell the abandonment of cherished GOP ideals? So far, they’ve served as nothing but a rubber stamp to DeSantis’ increasingly bizarre demands. They must realize, by now, that Florida’s headline-grabbing chaos has become a glaring red flag to other corporations that might be considering a move here. In fact, it’s emboldening other states to court Sunshine State corporations.
The most popular theory is that DeSantis is posturing for national attention and prepping for a 2024 presidential bid ― that he’ll abandon Florida and leave his supporters to explain his folly.
Republicans need to reclaim their wits and rein in their runaway governor. Otherwise, they could face valid questions about all the decisions that betrayed principles of conservatism and good government, the vulnerable Floridians they marginalized and the messes they made that could take years to clean up, in service to the dictates of their self-appointed Dear Leader.
— Orlando Sentinel