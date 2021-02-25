Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget wouldn’t be worth the paper it’s printed on without a hoped-for multi-billion dollar injection of federal government cash into state education, health care, unemployment benefits and COVID-relief programs.
To make all of this a reality, the governor is going to have to acknowledge that there’s a new sheriff in Washington. One that, so far, appears to be less inclined than the previous White House to simply hand over billions in federal dollars without some accountability.
Our concern is the governor’s inability or unwillingness to acknowledge this new reality. To his credit, his approach is perhaps the most expedient way to devise a rosy state spending plan, given the current state of our tourism-ravaged economy.
Imagine the debilitating hole we’d be in without the estimated $17 billion in federal unemployment payments and $4.5 billion from the federal CARES Act that’s poured into state coffers. Oh, and don’t forget the $1.2 billion for COVID-19 for testing and another $200 million so far for vaccinations.
If President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling Congress have their way, the federal government will do more to help struggling states. So, if anything, now is the time for DeSantis to find ways to work with Washington.
Unfortunately, for Florida residents, the federal government’s new direction isn’t sitting well with our governor, who last month was quick to criticize the Biden administration’s plan to use the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with dispensing COVID vaccines.
But DeSantis has come under wilting criticism over his handling of the vaccine rollout. And currently, Florida is home to nearly 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 27,000 deaths — and growing. These are not statistics to suggest that help isn’t needed.
As a politician, DeSantis has made a career out of opposing big government and deficit spending, but as governor, he’s more than willing to do both. His proposed budget is $4.3 billion more than the one currently in place.
Among other things, it includes a $290 million boost for K-12 education, triples state spending on both mental health and opioid abuse, and provides $1 billion over four years for a new environmental initiative called Resiliency Florida to address climate change and sea-level rise. It also offers $43 million for $100 financial awards to high-achieving students at Title I schools (K-12 schools with large numbers of low-income students).
We expect this spending proposal to be changed significantly by the Florida Legislature. GOP lawmakers have already signaled a series of cuts to state programs to help offset the projected state budget gap.
But if budget-conscious lawmakers truly want to help the state, they’d keep DeSantis’ education and environmental initiatives and scrap the $700 million earmarked to design 300 miles of new “toll roads to nowhere.” They’d do away with nonsense like the inane $16.7 million designated for “election oversight activities.”
They could also start collecting already owed state tax revenues from internet sales, allow state colleges to raise tuition to meet needs and remind the governor to restart negotiations with the Seminole Tribe to again collect revenue from legal gambling.
Our state faces big budget problems that call for big, bipartisan solutions. The sooner DeSantis and Florida lawmakers acknowledge this new reality in addressing the state’s needs, the better.
— Palm Beach Post