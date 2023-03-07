Inflation continues to be a challenge, with grocery prices up 11.3% from a year ago. That includes lingering sticker shocks — such as a 70% spike in prices for eggs and 33% hikes in the prices for butter and margarine.

In Florida, we have felt the brunt of the inflation wave. The latest Consumer Price Index shows the Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area with an 8.9% year-over-year inflation rate. That compares to a 6.4% national CPI.