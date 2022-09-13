Gov. Ron DeSantis is nixing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations in state investments — including pensions and other funds.
ESG puts an investment focus on a company’s diversity, inclusion, social activism and commitments to renewable energy and addressing climate change. That focus has support from progressives and ESG has gained favor among universities and pension funds in Democratic states.
For DeSantis, ESG is another battle in his “woke” war.
The GOP governor has built an international reputation of taking on so-called woke policies and advocates. That includes his battles against teaching of critical race theory as well as his support for a state law that restricts kindergarten through third grade teachers from have classroom discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation.
DeSantis has been happy to battle critics of the Parents Rights in Education — or the “Don’t Say Gay” law – including the Walt Disney Co.
The ESG move by DeSantis and the State Board of Administration instructs state pension and other funds to base their investments based on highest returns rather than environmental and social agendas.
“Corporate power has increasingly been utilized to impose an ideological agenda on the American people through the perversion of financial investment priorities under the euphemistic banners of environmental, social, and corporate governance and diversity, inclusion, and equity,” DeSantis said. “With the resolution we passed today, the tax dollars and proxy votes of the people of Florida will no longer be commandeered by Wall Street financial firms and used to implement policies through the board room that Floridians reject at the ballot box.”
Tying a political, social or moral agenda to investment and financial decisions is nothing new. It just matters who is in charge of those decisions and “whose ox is being gored.”
Conservatives and religious organizations have long steered clear of investments or financial support for abortions as well as companies with products adverse to their moral codes, such as alcohol distillers and adult entertainment producers.
Some on the right have also backed investment policies that support Israel and restrict pensions from financial support for Iran or certain Palestinian causes.
We saw investment embargoes on South Africa during the apartheid era and have seen investment moves against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
Human rights groups have called for a rethinking of investments in China and Saudi Arabia as well as companies who do business there, over treatments of political dissidents as well as workers and religious and ethnic minorities.
Investors — whether institutional or retail — are no different than other consumers who make all kinds of decisions with their money every day. Some of those decisions are purely financial and profit-driven while some have tinges of moral, social and political motivations.
On its face, there are some merits to both with ESG. Like it or not, renewable energy is going to be a significant part of the future as governments and industries address climate change and look to reduce carbon emissions.
Literally, trillions of dollars are flowing into sustainability and renewable spaces across the globe. Think how many electric batteries and solar panels the $700 billion-plus U.S. military might be compelled to buy going forward.
That seems like a pretty good investment focus — if you jettison the politics on both sides.
But we all know there is not a lot of middle ground from either partisan camp right now as DeSantis seeks a second-term against Charlie Crist and the combative 2022 election serves as potential precursor to a 2024 GOP presidential run.