The only judge who has ruled on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ouster of Hillsborough’s elected state attorney found two things: One, that the Republican governor used a false pretense to suspend Democrat Andrew Warren, and two, that the move violated both the Florida and U.S. constitutions. But the judge also found he had no authority to reinstate Warren. That raises the obvious question: How can there be no remedy to a violation of law?

Warren has put that very question to the Florida Supreme Court. In January, the twice-elected prosecutor lost his federal lawsuit to reclaim his office. Warren has appealed that decision, and separately last week, filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court, arguing that since the federal judge ruled the governor’s actions were illegal, Warren should be reinstated.